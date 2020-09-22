Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 15th

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of PPL opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.46.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.29.

In related news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

