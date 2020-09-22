Pentair PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Pentair has decreased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,088. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

