Peony Trading Up 46.9% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Peony has a total market cap of $103,468.08 and $6,700.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039316 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,787,052 coins and its circulating supply is 4,667,224 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

