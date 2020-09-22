PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.24 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

