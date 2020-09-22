PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo have outpaced the industry year to date on a positive surprise trend. The company’s top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter in second-quarter 2020. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, results gained from resilience in the global snacks and foods business. Lifting of restrictions and the gradual easing of challenges as the quarter progressed also aided results by improving business performance and channel mix. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, declines in the beverage category hurt volumes and top line growth in the second quarter. Also, adverse currency rates and higher operating expenses remain headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.24 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

