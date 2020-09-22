PERSHING GOLD C/SH SH (TSE:PGLC) Shares Down 11.6%

PERSHING GOLD C/SH SH (TSE:PGLC) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.68. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a market cap of $56.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68.

About PERSHING GOLD C/SH SH (TSE:PGLC)

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PERSHING GOLD C/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSHING GOLD C/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.