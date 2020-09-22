Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Head to Head Survey

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Personalis alerts:

This table compares Personalis and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78% Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Burning Rock Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 11.57 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -17.03 Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Burning Rock Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Personalis and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

Personalis beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.