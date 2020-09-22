Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading 6% Higher

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.48. 605,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 664,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 4,041.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.