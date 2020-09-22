PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

