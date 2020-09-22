Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $322,668.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Kucoin. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $322,668.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,562.12 or 1.00825134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00166864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

