Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

PHAT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

