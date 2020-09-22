Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Shares Up 6.1%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.65. 1,467,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,522,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, insider Paul W. Grunau bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

