Phore (PHR) Price Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Phore has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $14,739.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005082 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,152,943 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

