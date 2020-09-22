Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

PLAB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 17,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $381,891. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

