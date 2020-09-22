Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DOC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 1,301,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DOC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

