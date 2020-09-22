Pi Financial Raises Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$4.35

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Amex Exploration stock remained flat at $C$3.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.85. Amex Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a PE ratio of -295.45.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

