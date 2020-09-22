Pigeoncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,703.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $324,255.90 and $22,703.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000905 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,158,249,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

