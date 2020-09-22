Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

PNW opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

