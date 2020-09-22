PiplCoin Reaches Market Cap of $162,430.49 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $162,430.49 and $11.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.01399863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00185323 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

