Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $61,469.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00229952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.01402075 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00186696 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 167,979,708 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

