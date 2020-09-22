Pirl (PIRL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,990.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $740,271.88 and $4,990.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 79,909,593 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.