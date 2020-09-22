Pivot Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $246,072.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $246,072.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.