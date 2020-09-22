PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $406,800.74 and approximately $259,373.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,501.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.02046847 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00718499 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

