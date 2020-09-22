PlayChip (PLA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $367.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.74 or 0.04414056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

