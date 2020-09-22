PlayGame 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, PlayGame has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $58,162.96 and $134.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.