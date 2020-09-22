Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $2,600,000.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 19,268,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,051,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 481,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.03.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.