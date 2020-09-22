Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells $996,000.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,807.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 19,268,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,051,467. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

