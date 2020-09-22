pNetwork (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. pNetwork has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official website is p.network.

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

