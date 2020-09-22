POA (POA) Price Down 33% This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. POA has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $335,943.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,664,447 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.