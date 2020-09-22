Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,647.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,647.80 ($21.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price (up from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 61.50 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,416. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,965.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,639.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

In other Polymetal International news, insider Italia Boninelli bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,482.90 ($15,004.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) per share, with a total value of £5,038.80 ($6,584.08).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

