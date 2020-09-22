POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Achieves $144,639.12 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene, Bit-Z and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $144,639.12 and approximately $23.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

