Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Popular by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

