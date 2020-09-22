Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

POR stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

