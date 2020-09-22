Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.70.

POR opened at $34.24 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 28.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.