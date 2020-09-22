Porvair’s (PRV) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Porvair alerts:

Shares of PRV stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 491 ($6.42). The company had a trading volume of 24,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.17 million and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.41). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 573.86.

In other Porvair news, insider Jasi Halai bought 2,933 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £14,928.97 ($19,507.34).

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.