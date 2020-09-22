POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

PKX stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. 8,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,481. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 309,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $13,172,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 168,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

