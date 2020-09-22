Poseidon Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $553,384.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Poseidon Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $61.53 million and $553,384.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00201879 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000941 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

