Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $35,648.90 in Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $35,648.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,248. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $94.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 50.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.