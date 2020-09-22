PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,743.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,743.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,544.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.65 or 0.03277960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.02064353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00422812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00877700 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00508067 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000263 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,717,056 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

