Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.