PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider Ronald E. Garrow Sells 9,500 Shares

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $324,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $8,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $37,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $4,263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $24,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.