PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 35.69. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

