PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $115,488.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

