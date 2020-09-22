Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $30,100.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

On Monday, July 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,786 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $5,962.04.

Priority Technology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 84,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.