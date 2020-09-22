Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Down to $3.25

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.03. Priority Technology shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTH shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $203.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,231,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,653.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Passilla acquired 19,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 79,929 shares valued at $187,388. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

