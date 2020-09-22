PRIZM (PZM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $298,799.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $298,799.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,492.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.96 or 0.02048812 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00719270 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,144,085,431 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

