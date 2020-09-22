Project Pai Market Cap Hits $14.57 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $190,169.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, LBank, BitForex and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.65 or 0.04387590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,699,023,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,197,120 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

