Prometeus Price Reaches $2.16 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $910,183.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00020536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.01406845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00184983 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

