ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.72. 284,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 68,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:REK)

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.