PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

